Federal authorities charge three for selling meth out of Knoxville Airbnbs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Federal investigators have charged three people with selling methamphetamine out of Airbnbs in Knoxville.

Jason Paul May, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug traffic crime and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Anna McKinnon, 21, and Kesbel Perez, 31, are waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of meth.

Federal investigators were able to determine May sold meth out of multiple Airbnbs in Knoxville rented by McKinnon and Perez from April through October of 2018.

Authorities executed a search warrant at an Airbnb location in Knoxville on or about October 16, 2018, finding meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia and several firearms in addition to all three conspirators being present.

May was arrested by Pigeon Forge police in April 2018 after officers discovered approximately 200 grams of meth, a stolen firearm and over $3,000 in cash.

May sold 8.4 grams of ice methamphetamine to a confidential informant in a Knoxville Airbnb around Oct. 9, 2018, and sold a similar amount to another informant in a different Knoxville Airbnb on or about Oct. 15, 2018. May had a firearm in clear view during both purchases, according to a news release.

May sold 4.3 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on or about Oct. 3, 2018, after agreeing to meet inside a retail store in Knoxville, authorities said.

May could still face additional time in prison pending the resolution of this case. McKinnon and Perez have yet to be sentenced for their roles.