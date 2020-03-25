Closings
Federal grant putting millions into Tennessee program to deliver meals to the elderly

News

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing more money to pay for meals for older adults.

Tennessee will get almost $5 million to pay for meals and other services for people that might not be able to leave their homes during the pandemic.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Trump on March 18, 2020, provided the additional funding for the nutrition services programs authorized by the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 1965.

In addition to meals, Older Americans Act programs provide a wide range of services, such as help with bathing and dressing, rides to doctors’ offices, education on managing chronic illnesses, support for family caregivers, and much more.

Funding has been provided to states, territories, and tribes for subsequent allocation to local meal providers. Grant amounts are determined based on the population-based formulas defined in the Older Americans Act.

Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator can be reached at 1-800-677-1116 or https://eldercare.acl.gov/.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

