Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

Federal judge denies restraining order from Nashville bar owners

News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled against some Nashville bar owners who sought a temporary restraining order against city officials in an effort to push back against coronavirus restrictions.

Federal Judge Eli Richardson denied the request, the mayor’s office and the plaintiffs’ attorney told news outlets on Sunday.

“Judge Richardson’s ruling affirms Metro’s approach in fighting the coronavirus and keeping Nashvillians safe,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement.

Attorney Bryan Lewis, who is representing the bar owners said they are disappointed with the ruling but plan to move forward with their case.

The bar owners filed suit last week in U.S. Distict Court and sought a temporary restraining order against Cooper, Metro Public Health Department Director Michael C. Caldwell and the Metro Beer Permit Board.

The suit says the bar owners have suffered harm because of closures amid the pandemic and requests an exemption from a recent order by the mayor that requires bars in Nashville to close for two weeks.

As of Sunday, Nashville had more 5,000 active cases of the coronavirus and 141 death attributed to the illness.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter