Federal judge denies restraining order from Nashville bar owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled against some Nashville bar owners who sought a temporary restraining order against city officials in an effort to push back against coronavirus restrictions.
Federal Judge Eli Richardson denied the request, the mayor’s office and the plaintiffs’ attorney told news outlets on Sunday.
“Judge Richardson’s ruling affirms Metro’s approach in fighting the coronavirus and keeping Nashvillians safe,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement.
Attorney Bryan Lewis, who is representing the bar owners said they are disappointed with the ruling but plan to move forward with their case.
The bar owners filed suit last week in U.S. Distict Court and sought a temporary restraining order against Cooper, Metro Public Health Department Director Michael C. Caldwell and the Metro Beer Permit Board.
The suit says the bar owners have suffered harm because of closures amid the pandemic and requests an exemption from a recent order by the mayor that requires bars in Nashville to close for two weeks.
As of Sunday, Nashville had more 5,000 active cases of the coronavirus and 141 death attributed to the illness.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County has 10th death, Sevier County mandates masks
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Can Tennessee schools open this fall? Two state leaders on how it will happen
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases fall to 714, total recovered cases rise to 862
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, a 2.5% increase as total cases top 61,000
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases rise to 731, total recovered cases now at 826
- Sullivan County executive order: Mask mandate to go in effect July 12
- Roane, Loudon Rep. Calfee tests positive for COVID-19
- Knoxville area hospitals limit visitations to 1 person for duration of stay
- ‘Disasters don’t discriminate’: Health officials push to protect communities of color from COVID-19
- Know Before You Go: The wait is an hour or more for a coronavirus test at the Knox County Health Department
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Just 10 days into July and coronavirus cases in state are up 36.9% from June to 59,546
- Pathologist found blood clots in â€˜almost every organâ€™ during autopsies on COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Federal team visits Knox County after seeing ‘rapid growth’ of cases as active cases surpass 700
- Tennessee Supreme Court requiring masks in all courthouses