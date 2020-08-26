Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed against city for fatal 2019 police shooting of Channara Tom ‘Philly’ Pheap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of the man who was fatally shot by a Knoxville Police officer last year has filed a federal wrongful lawsuit against the city, Knoxville Police and the KPD officer who shot him.

The lawsuit cites the autopsy report that stated Channara Tom Pheap, 33, died of a gunshot wound to the back; and alleges that Pheap did not pose an immediate threat to the officer and suggests the officer lacked sufficient training that “unnecessarily escalated a routine situation into a fatal one.”

The incident occurred last year on Aug. 26 in which KPD officer Dylan Williams responded to a hit-and-run investigation and encountered the suspect, identified as Pheap, in an apartment complex and the two had a physical altercation that resulted in Williams’ injury and Pheap’s death.

The physical altercation between the officer and Pheap resulted in the officer’s injury, as Pheap used the officer’s TASER against him, according to Williams’ statement released last year, and is acknowledged in the lawsuit. The lawsuit states at the end of the altercation, Pheap was seen by witnesses running away from Williams when he was shot.

After an investigation and a protest march against police violence, the Knox County District Attorney ruled the shooting death as “justified” in a November news conference.

The federal lawsuit states, “there was no legitimate reason to escalate the situation into one involving force, much less deadly force. Officer Williams could have allowed Mr. Pheap to reach an optimal distance (15-25 feet), then deployed his TASER. He could have used his baton. he could have used pepper-spray. He could have let Mr. Pheap go, radioed for backup, and got his K-9 out of the Tahoe to pursue Mr. Pheap. In other words, Officer Williams had a variety of non-deadly alternatives, and if he had only been trained sufficiently to consider them, he would not have shot and killed Mr. Pheap…”

The lawsuit also alleges Pheap’s constitutional rights were violated in the incident.

The family of Pheap is seeking $5,000,000 in damages in the suit.

LATEST STORIES