FedEx driver dies after truck plunges from overpass in fiery crash

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Matt Stewart, Travis Meier, WDAF

Posted: / Updated:

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) — The driver of a FedEx semi-trailer died Wednesday after the truck fell over the side of a highway in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, and smashed onto the roadway below, authorities say.

Picture of FedEx truck on fire
Picture of a truck on fire on K-10 courtesy of Joe Adam.

Johnson County MED-ACT confirmed that a truck was traveling along Kansas Highway 7 around 5 a.m. when it flipped off of the overpass onto Kansas Highway 10.

The truck then burst into flames, filling the area with smoke.

The fire consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.

Responders were taking apart the truck and trying to assess the situation at 7:30 a.m.

The name of the FedEx driver was not immediately released.

There is a FedEx facility not far from the scene.

EARLIER:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter