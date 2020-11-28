MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis and Midtown got a scare Friday night when they heard and saw several explosions coming from a low-flying plane over their homes.
One person on Nextdoor reported seeing six to seven large fireballs from the plane as it approached from the south around 6:30. Others said the booms shook their houses.
FedEx Express confirmed Friday night that there was an issue just after takeoff on one of its flights headed to Minneapolis.
A company spokesperson said the plane turned back to the Memphis airport and landed without incident. There were no injuries.
Maintenance crews were checking the aircraft, the company said.
- Girl scouts place outdoor food pantries across Shelby County
- FedEx flight makes emergency landing after explosions heard over Memphis; no injuries reported
- Last chance to vote in round one of our Christmas movie bracket
- Senator Marsha Blackburn releases statement as Sarah Fuller suits up for Vanderbilt football game
- Titans Week: Looking for revenge in big AFC South battle