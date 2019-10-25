Felicity Huffman released from prison early: report

DUBLIN (KRON) – Actress Felicity Huffman has reportedly been released from prison early after serving 11 of the 14 days for her sentence in the college admissions scandal.
Huffman began her two-week sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin on Oct. 15 but was released early Friday due to a policy that applies for inmates whose release date falls on a weekend, TMZ reports.
Her scheduled release date was Sunday.
As part of Huffman’s sentence, she must perform 250 hours of community service.
She has reportedly already paid the $30,000 fine.
Huffman was sentenced in September for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected parents.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
