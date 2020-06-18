Fentanyl-laced heroin overdoses lead to 6 arrests in Monroe County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people are facing drug charges in Monroe County after an investigation in overdoses stemming from heroin laced with fentanyl.

The narcotics division of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradley Miller, Joshua McLemore, Melissa McKee, Jeremy McKee, Terry Lee and Daniel McEachern at a home Tuesday in the Gudger community.

While serving a search warrant officers found heroin, meth and other drugs at the property.

The six face a range of drug-related charges, according to a Facebook post on the MCSO page.

LATEST STORIES