Fentress Co. escaped inmate back in custody after stealing patrol car, crashing

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Fentress County inmate made a brief escape Thursday by taking a patrol car and crashing it near the Kentucky border.

According to Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson, the female inmate was about to be transported and as the guard opened the door to the jail, she pushed the guard down and stole a patrol car.

She drove the car away, then crashed near the Kentucky state line.

Following the crash, the female inmate fled on foot, but was eventually recaptured.

Mayor Johnson telling WATE 6 On Your Side Thursday night he wasn’t sure where the female inmate was being held following her capture.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this incident and will update when additional details are made available.