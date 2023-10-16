KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 911 calls in Fentress County are working again after an outage at the 911 Dispatch Center.

According to a post by the Fentress County Emergency Management Agency, both non-emergency and emergency Lines are working against. The outage began at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2033, and ended at 10:45 a.m. CDT.

During the outage, Fentress County EMA said that anyone with an emergency should call (931) 445-4175 which is the only line working at this time at the 911 Dispatch Center.

“Twin Lakes Telephone Co. is aware and is working hard to get the lines back up,” wrote Fentress County EMA on Facebook.

It is not known what caused the outage.

