FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service confirmed that there were two separate tornados in Fentress County on Sunday night.

Rick and Carol Crabtree’s home was destroyed in those storms. Carol Crabtree was on her porch when she saw her son’s garage get thrown across the yard.

“I didn’t hear any wind, just some dark clouds,” Carol Crabtree said. “I thought it was raining and it scared me. I started in the house to tell Rick, at that point, we still had porches and a roof. By the time I got in the house to where he was it was gone.”

Rick Crabtree was in the shower when he felt the house start to shake.

“As I came out, I saw the bay window, on the back of the house, the roof, and everything lift off of it in the sky,” Rick Crabtree said. “I knew it was a tornado then.”

The Crabtree family estimated the storm lasted about 15 seconds. Rick Crabtree has worked in construction for years and plans on rebuilding the home.

“The house had wrap-around porches all the way around and the carport here on the front,” Rick Crabtree said. “It lifted all the roof off and when it took the roof off it allowed all the rain and everything to go inside.

Both Rick and Carol Crabtree feel grateful to be alive.

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed and discouraged to look at this but if you look up and say ‘God you’re so good’ because she could have been taken,” Rick Crabtree said.

The Crabtree’s said TEMA and the National Weather Service visited the property to assess the damage.