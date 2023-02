JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A person has been found dead after a house fire in Jamestown on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said special agents are assisting the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation involving a fire on the 200 block of Goney Road.

Donald R. Cobb, 59, was found inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing at this time and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.