JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed in a Jamestown house fire late Monday, a Fentress County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Emergency personnel responded to a home on Hensley Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The house fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

One person was found dead inside of the home. The body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting local investigators.