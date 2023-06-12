FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two tornadoes from Sunday have been confirmed in Fentress County.

According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, the ‘separate’ EP1 tornadoes have been surveyed/confirmed. One tornado had winds that went up to 9 mph and the second tornado had winds that went up to 110 mph.

On Sunday, some tornadoes were seen through East Tennessee. There were tornadoes confirmed in Scott and Cumberland Counties.

According to Weathers, that would be four tornadoes in East Tennessee that touched down on Sunday.