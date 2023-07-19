FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges of criminal homicide in relation to a May 2023 homicide in Jamestown, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In a release shared Wednesday, the TBI said an investigation by special agents resulted in the charges against two people, Shellie A. Miller, 48, and Steven L. Reynolds, 48.

TBI agents began investigating along with Fentress County Sheriff’s Office detectives on May 29 after Jonathan Chad Hall, 40, was found dead in the 3000 block of Buck Mountain Road.

During their investigation, the TBI said agents determined that Reynolds and Miller were responsible for Hall’s death.

Warrants charging Miller and Reynolds with criminal homicide were obtained Tuesday, the TBI said, and both were served in the Fentress County Jail where both were being held at the jail on unrelated charges.