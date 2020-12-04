Festival of Lights at the Cove at Concord Park back for 22nd year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The 22nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove at Concord Park has officially kicked off.

During the festival, the cove’s three-quarter mile greenway trail is illuminated by a sparkling light display coordinated to music.

It is free to the public but visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Love Kitchen.

The Festival of Lights runs from 6-9 p.m. through January 3, except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.



