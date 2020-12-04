KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The 22nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove at Concord Park has officially kicked off.
During the festival, the cove’s three-quarter mile greenway trail is illuminated by a sparkling light display coordinated to music.
It is free to the public but visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Love Kitchen.
The Festival of Lights runs from 6-9 p.m. through January 3, except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
- Case managers are ‘unsung heroes’ of COVID-19 hospital care
- Not all the same: There are some hand sanitizers the FDA says consumers should avoid using. Here’s the full list.
- 26-year-old nurse shot, killed along I-440 in Nashville
- First-ever Powell Christmas Market now open
- Festival of Lights at the Cove at Concord Park back for 22nd year