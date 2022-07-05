KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Festival on the 4th has returned to Knoxville and there was a lot of red, white, blue and plenty to do. It’s an event that the office of special events director, Kyndra Brewer said is a special one every year.



“It’s where absolutely wonderful memories are being made,” she said.



The return of the annual festival comes after the pandemic canceled or modified the event over the last two years, but now families were able to enjoy live music, food, and free activities.



“It is our first time being home in three years. Worlds Fair Park is our home for this event, so we are so happy to be back,” Brewer said.



Some say it’s a familiar place to be. Wilson Food Service has been in business for 30 years, and has been participating in the festival for decades as well.

“This is our 20th year here at the 4th celebration,” Christy with Wilson Food Service said.



Others, however, got to experience the festival for the first time.



“Me and my husband are both Navy vets so we wanted to get out, see the fireworks and just have a good time and get some good food,” Danielle Orsino, an attendee said.



In all, regardless of your age or interests, there was a lot to enjoy at the Festival on the 4th.



“It’s a fun place, it’s a lot of things to do, it’s just nice,” another attendee, Camden Barnett said.

The Festival on the 4th is the largest event that the city of Knoxville hosts annually.