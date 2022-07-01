KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville’s largest event of the year, Festival on the 4th, returns to World’s Fair Park Festival and Performance lawns on Monday, July 4.

Activities and live music performances begin at 5 p.m., culminating at 8 p.m. with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra`s 38th Annual Free Pilot Company Independence Day Concert and a fireworks show launched from the Henley Street Bridge at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The event will happen rain or shine, so guests should come prepared. Bring chairs, blankets, sunscreen, and water bottles to fill at the water station located next to the Performance Lawn entrance or the Knoxville Utilities Board`s water station.

No alcohol or personal tents/canopies will be permitted on the fair site. The city asks that attendees leave pets at home for their own safety and comfort.

Free parking is available in the World’s Fair and Blackstock parking lots and the following garages: 11th Street (includes ADA parking), Locust Street, Walnut Street, State Street and Market Square.