Few severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight

We are closely monitoring the risk for strong to severe storms across Southeast Kentucky and East Tennessee today. Most of our area is under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms as issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threats continue to be damaging winds and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Kentucky through Monday afternoon. Remember, a Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible, while a Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or already occurring.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay up-to-date!