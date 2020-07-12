Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, a 2.5% increase as total cases top 61,000
Live Now
Start your morning with the latest on Good Morning Tennessee Weekend

Few strong to severe storms possible today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are closely watching a storm system moving into East Tennessee this morning. This will bring rain and a few thunderstorms for the first half of the day. The more rain we see this morning, the lower our chance for severe weather is this afternoon and evening.

Our entire area is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms today. A few storms could begin later this afternoon (likely after 2-3 PM) and linger into tonight. Damaging winds and hail up to a quarter in size are the main threats. Locally heavy rain will be possible in a few storms as well and while the tornado risk is low, it is not zero today. Have multiple ways to receive alerts!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter