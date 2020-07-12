Few strong to severe storms possible today

We are closely watching a storm system moving into East Tennessee this morning. This will bring rain and a few thunderstorms for the first half of the day. The more rain we see this morning, the lower our chance for severe weather is this afternoon and evening.

Our entire area is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms today. A few storms could begin later this afternoon (likely after 2-3 PM) and linger into tonight. Damaging winds and hail up to a quarter in size are the main threats. Locally heavy rain will be possible in a few storms as well and while the tornado risk is low, it is not zero today. Have multiple ways to receive alerts!