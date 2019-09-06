Final Chapman Highway Implementation Plan names top projects for busy road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The final 40-page Chapman Highway Implementation Plan summary has noted the top 12 projects along the busy South Knoxville roadway.

The city report studied a six-mile section of Chapman Highway between Blount Avenue (near Henley Bridge) and Mountain Grove Drive (just south of Gov. John Sevier Highway). It combines traffic data with extensive input from stakeholders in recommending priorities for safety improvements along the state route.

“This final report is not ‘just another study,’ but instead its purpose is to function as an implementation plan that provides a prioritized list of implementable projects to transform and improve Chapman Highway,” the report states.

The Chapman Highway Implementation Plan analyzed 47 projects and assigned a numerical score to each based on community input and technical data.

Projects that add center turn lanes or medians, as well as several bike and pedestrian improvement projects, were among the 12 projects listed below that were scored as the highest priorities:

Maryville Pike and Martin Mill Pike – study alternatives, possibly realigning or consolidating the two intersections (157 points)

– study alternatives, possibly realigning or consolidating the two intersections (157 points) Stone Road – construct left-turn lanes (144 points)

– construct left-turn lanes (144 points) Lakeview Drive to Chapman Ford Crossing – widen for a center left-turn lane or landscaped median (140 points)

– widen for a center left-turn lane or landscaped median (140 points) Nixon Road to Mountain Grove Drive – maintain a center left-turn lane or convert to a landscaped median (139 points)

– maintain a center left-turn lane or convert to a landscaped median (139 points) Overbrook Drive to Lakeview Drive – widen for a center left-turn lane or landscaped median (136 points)

– widen for a center left-turn lane or landscaped median (136 points) Chapman Ford Crossing to Nixon Road – widen for a center left-turn lane or landscaped median (132 points)

– widen for a center left-turn lane or landscaped median (132 points) Blount Avenue to Fort Dickerson Road – provide landscaped buffer, separated bike lanes and sidewalks (132 points)

– provide landscaped buffer, separated bike lanes and sidewalks (132 points) Between Moody Avenue and Young High Pike – transit super stop, for improved transfers (132 points)

– transit super stop, for improved transfers (132 points) Blount Avenue to Fort Dickerson Road – widen for landscaped median (123 points)

– widen for landscaped median (123 points) Fort Dickerson Road to Moody Avenue – provide landscaped buffer, separated bike lanes and sidewalks (121 points)

– provide landscaped buffer, separated bike lanes and sidewalks (121 points) Moody Avenue to Young High Pike – provide landscaped buffer, separated bike lanes and sidewalks (121 points)

– provide landscaped buffer, separated bike lanes and sidewalks (121 points) Young High Pike to Overbrook Drive – provide landscaped buffer, sidewalk and shared use trail (115 points)

“The Transportation Planning Organization team that managed this initiative worked very hard to welcome and incorporate input from people who drive Chapman Highway every day,” City Mayor Madeline Rogero said.

“This report blended together more than 500 comments from an online survey, conversations with over 280 people who attended community workshops, feedback from four steering committee meetings and two stakeholder meetings, and technical expertise and data from traffic engineers.”

As a state highway, improvements to Chapman Highway require partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and are subject to TDOT approval.

The Chapman Highway Implementation Plan will be presented three times on Tuesday, Sept. 10: at a TPO Technical Committee meeting in the Small Assembly Room at 9 a.m.; at a Planning Commission Agenda Review Committee meeting in the Small Assembly Room at 11:30 a.m.; and at a City Council dinner in Room 461 at 5 p.m.