Final vote on Knox Co. plan to move into TVA Towers set for next week

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County will vote on moving county school offices to the Tennessee Valley Authority East Tower next week.

Knox County leaders set the TVA tower vote for next week’s County Commission meeting.

We’ve been following the discussion that could end with Knox County School offices moving to the TVA East Tower just off Knoxville’s Market Square from the Andrew Johnson building on South Gay St.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs says the move would save the county millions of dollars.

If the plan approved, some departments would be moved into their new offices by the next school year.

