Finding solutions to the opioid epidemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local leaders are teaming up to take on the opioid epidemic.

The Summit for Opioid Addiction and Response, or SOAR, is happening this week in Knoxville.

People from all over Tennessee are coming together at the University of Tennessee with the same goal – finding solutions for the opioid-driven addiction and suicide problem in Tennessee.

More than 700 people are taking part in SOAR.

The two-day event is free and open to everyone.

If you want to join the discussion, head over to the Student Union building at UT. They have a networking breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday.