Fine proposed for violation at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has proposed a fine for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for submitting what it calls “incomplete and inaccurate information in licensing decision at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.”

Regulators say TVA inaccurately reported that two transformers could be counted on as sources of off-site power.

An inspection team found the transformers lacked adequate capacity to power safety equipment in some accident scenarios.

The report notes the violation did not result in any negative consequences.

TVA has admitted to the violation but can contest the penalty. TVA sending WATE 6 On Your Side a statement:

“TVA is committed to the safe operation of all its nuclear units, including maintaining the highest level of public safety and having redundant plant safety systems at all times. We have taken corrective actions to resolve a 2016 issue with electrical equipment at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant… This did not affect public safety, did not impact daily operations, and this plant alignment was never used.” Jim Hopson, public information officer, Tennessee Valley Authority

The Watts Bar Nuclear Plant is located in Rhea County, between Knoxville and Chattanooga.

