KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire was quickly put out by the Knoxville Fire Department on Tuesday after the fire alarms alerted the occupants of the danger in the home.

A house was on fire in Knoxville on Red Bay Way Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said that they responded to the fire around 4:55 p.m., and they were able to put out the fire within the first 10 minutes. The house was located on Red Bay Way near Nubbin Ridge Road.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

According to KFD, one of the occupants was outside and said that he could smell smoke. After going inside, he said he noticed all the fire alarms going off and called 911. The other occupant of the home was able to quickly exit the house, and neither of the occupants nor the two cats that lived in the home were injured.

KFD initially posted on Facebook about the fire around 5:30 p.m., before commenting an update around 5:45 p.m., stating, “the fire was out after firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down.”

According to the fire department, the damage to the home was moderate and specifically impacted the attic space, and smoke and water damage affect the home’s living spaces.

The American Red Cross is assisting, and investigators with KFD are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

In total, two engine companies, one squad company, one ladder company, one hazmat company, two battalion chiefs, and 16 members of the fire department were on the scene.

KFD said this instance serves as a great reminder to check fire alarms in the home regularly and change out the batteries in the detectors yearly. Smoke detectors should also be replaced every 10 years according to the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.