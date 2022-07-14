KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire – Knox County extinguished a fire in Halls early Thursday morning after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies smelled smoke while responding to a domestic incident.

Firefighters responded to a mobile on Crippen Road near Ivy Stone way around 3:30 a.m. Thursday where crews found a mobile home full of smoke. Deputies were already on the scene dealing with a domestic incident and noticed smoke coming from the trailer, according to a Rural Metro spokesperson.

Crews made entry and discovered a piece of furniture on fire which caused some smoke damage inside. The owner was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital.











No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.