RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grainger County Schools said Wednesday morning all schools except for Washburn School would dismiss early due to a small fire in a middle school restroom. All students at Rutledge Middle School were evacuated to the baseball field, then the gymnasium at Rutledge Elementary School, where they can be picked up.

“All students are safe and warm,” Grainger County Schools posted to its social media. “If you come to pick up students please follow the RES car rider line to the gym.”

According to Grainger County Schools, students would be dismissed at 11 a.m. after a reported fire in the restroom at Rutledge Middle School and officials did not feel comfortable allowing students back into the building.

RMS students will not be allowed to re-enter the building, the school district said. Details including the cause of the fire have not yet been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.