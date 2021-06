KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews are investigating the cause of a warehouse fire in the Old City area of downtown Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to East Depot Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning for the report of smoke coming from a building.

Force was needed to gain entry to the building and aerial ladders were used to gain access to the building’s flat roof.

Arson investigators were called and will determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.