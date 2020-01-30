Live Now
Fire crews battling blaze at Oneida medical clinic

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the Coffey Family Medical Clinic in Oneida.

Scott County dispatch says fire crews have been on there for about an hour.

We’re told the clinic is fully engulfed.

We have a crew on the way. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

