Fire crews extinguish attic fire in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro firefighters responded to the scene of an attic fire in North Knox County early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at 9207 Anderson Pike around 4 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived they found a modular home filled with smoke and the occupant safely outside.

The fire was discovered in the attic and extinguished. The occupant reported having a fire in a bedroom earlier and extinguishing it without calling the fire department.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.