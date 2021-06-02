Fire crews extinguish barn fire in New Market

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – The New Market Volunteer Fire Department said over 35,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish a barn fire Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to Fielden Store Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a barn fire. The Jefferson City Fire Department, Lakeway Central Fire Department and Rutledge Fire Department were on hand to assist New Market VFD to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities said the barn was a total loss, including 150 round bales of hay and a few pieces of farm equipment.

To put out the massive fire, crews had to use about 35,000 gallons of water. No injuries have been reported.