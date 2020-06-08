Fire crews extinguish blaze at Biker Rags in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire Crews responded to a fire at a West Knoxville store around 11 a.m. Monday.

Crews responded to Biker Rags, located in the 10000 block of Kingston Pike, around 11 a.m. Monday. Both directions of Kingston Pike have been redirected to alternate routes while crews responded to the scene.

Rural Metro Firefighters said the fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the building.

Officials say this building has been remodeled which created an extra layer on the outside of the building. The fire did not reach the inside of the building.

Crews have remained at the scene to check any fires in the building’s insolation.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.