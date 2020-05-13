Fire crews respond to Knox County home twice in 24 hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Firefighters responded to the same home for the second time in 24 hours early Wednesday.

Knox County Rural Metro crews responded to the home along McCubbins Road around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Flames were spotted coming from the front of the house when crews arrived. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries are being reported.

Crews responded to the same house on Tuesday, May 12. Officials determined the first fire had started in the chimney.

Investigators are back on the scene to determine the cause of this fire.