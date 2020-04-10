Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Fire crews responding to Maryville apartment fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re following breaking news Friday morning as crews work to put out an apartment fire in Blount County.

Dispatchers confirmed the apartment fire on Wildwood Road. The call came in just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter