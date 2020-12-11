Fire damages Clinton tire manufacturer, no injuries reported

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Management and maintenance crews are checking out damage and cleaning up Friday morning following a fire at a tire manufacturing facility in Clinton.

Clinton Fire Department said crews responded just before 10 p.m. to a fire call at Carlisle Tire & Wheel on JD Yarnell Industrial Parkway in Clinton. Upon arrival, crews noticed flames coming through a dust collection system.

The department said it took 15 firefighters about two hours to put the fire out. Oak Ridge Fire Department was called in for mutual aid to answer other calls. A sprinkler system activated during the fire.

Clinton FD says more than likely there will be some water and smoke damage. No injuries were reported. The cause is unknown and still being investigated at this time.