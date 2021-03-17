‘Fire dangers should be lower,’ fire experts say ahead of storm system; however, may not last long

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE)– The incoming storm system bringing rain and high winds will add some relief to the currently dry conditions, according to fire experts.

Since March 1, 224 wildfires burned across the state.

David Fiorella, Fire Management Specialist for the Tennessee Division of Forestry, said the main reason is because of lack of moisture.

“Lower humidities and the abundance of fine fuels that are still leftover from last fall’s leaf drop,” Fiorella said.

Fine fuels include dead leaves and branches on the ground.

Fiorella said fire behavior is driven by three factors: fuel, topography and weather.

Rain can reduce the chances of a wildfire spreading, or even starting, but Fiorella said if there is a fire underneath some logs or leaves, the rain won’t necessarily extinguish the fire.

However, he said if there is a lot of rain, the fire should be drenched.

Fiorella the wind is the biggest issue they face, including before a storm.

“Typically when you have fronts coming in, you get wind first, and then moisture comes behind it. So if there’s anything burning in the environment before the moisture comes, it will spread rapidly. It can spread rapidly, I should say,” Fiorella said.

The Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department recently had to help contain a wildfire.

While a prescribed burn was burning in Wears Valley, the Townsend firefighters got a call for a burn that was out of control, reaching 10 acres and nearing structures, according to the VFD chief.

Don Stallions, Chief of the TAVFD, said he hates the wind.

It’s unpredictable, even if it is followed by rain.

“With the high wind, even a small fire, even if it’s a little damp outside, it can get out of control. Uh, you know, the other issues with the wind are of course downed trees, downed power lines, damage to structures,” Stallions said.

Stallions said thanks to the rain, he’s not as concerned about wildfires getting out of hand because of the wind.

However, he said a little moisture shouldn’t mean putting your guard down.

“Things can dry up pretty quickly. Especially if the humidity is low. So, don’t let the rain come through and people get a false sense of security. Cause if the humidity is low, and the wind is high, don’t burn,” Stallions said.

He said most wildfires start because of inattentiveness when burning, including bonfires.

He also said wildfires catching homes on fire isn’t usually because the fire is racing up a hill toward houses.

Stallions said it’s the wind, and possibly the home not being ‘fire wise.’

“Small little embers called firebrands that land on porches, woodpiles, or leaves that collected up against the house, those are what starts a fire of a house,” Stallions said.

Stallions said that in general, if high winds are in the forecast, people shouldn’t be burning.

He said it’s best to get a permit and check burnsafetn.org for fire conditions.

Fiorella said fire conditions could be better after the rain, but it really depends on how much rain we all get.

“Fire dangers should be lower, especially where we get rain, but if we just get wind and not much rain in certain areas of the state, fire danger may not really drop significantly,” Fiorella said.