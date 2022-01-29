LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Many in Lenoir City are devastated after a fire destroyed a historic paint store in the heart of town.

“That building was the former E.W. Jenkins Paint Store,” said Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens “It’s been there for many, many years. It has been closed for several years but has certainly been there a long time.”

Mayor Aikens said he remembers growing up in Lenoir City and buying supplies from Mr. Jenkins himself.

“It’s at the corner of seventh and Kingston Street and it’s probably about a mile from the downtown area.”

When the building caught fire Thursday, people could see the smoke and flames from miles away.

“There’s probably a lot of old paint and paint thinner that was still in that building that helped contribute to the large blaze,” Aikens said.

Loudon County Commissioner Julia Hurley said she could see the fire from her front porch and rushed over to see if everyone was okay,

“The Lenior City Fire Department was there unbelievably fast. I mean it was faster than I’ve seen a response time in a long time and several police were already there making sure that everything was blocked off.”

She also remembers growing up in Lenoir City and remembers passing by the paint store every Sunday.

“I went to Sixth Avenue Church of God which was one block from this building as a child so we would walk down that way,” Hurley said.

She adds it was the only place many could get their favorite drink.

“They had the only Coke machine in town,” she laughed. “So, for the longest time even after the store closed, they would stock the Coke machine outside. So, you could just walk down the block and grab a Coke out of the Coke machine.”

The Coke machine is now among the rubble.

“We don’t know what’s going to go there but I really hope that we can come together and clean it up and make sure it’s a safe space,” Hurley said.

Many are sad to see another part of Lenoir City history now gone.

“​Let’s just be thankful that no one was injured,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Aikens added that he did speak to the fire chief Saturday and the fire appears to be an accident.

He did say there may be some pending misdemeanor charges.