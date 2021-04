KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in East Knox County is destroyed following a fire late Friday afternoon.

Knox County Rural Metro responded to a call around 4 p.m. of a house fire in the 1900 block of Smith School Road in Strawberry Plains.

When crews arrived they found a modular home fully engulfed by flames. The occupant had evacuated prior to the firefighters arriving to the scene. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.