Fire extinguished at Knoxville home where 5-year-old girl was shot and killed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire at a Fountain City home at the center of a felony murder case of a 5-year-old girl Wednesday morning.

Knoxville fire crews responded to the 502 Balsam Drive in the Fountain City neighborhood at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived they found the occupant safely outside and visible flames from the front door and eaves of the home.

The blaze was quickly controlled but officials confirmed a dog died from smoke inhalation during the fire.

Officials said the fire appears to have started in the bedroom where the occupant was sleeping. A nurse passing by helped an occupant away from the fire, according to a release. The elderly occupant was later transported to the hospital due to heart conditions, not fire related issues.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Robin Howington, 37, was arrested in September after her 5-year-old daughter, Destiny Oliver, was shot and killed at the same Fountain City home.

Court documents show Howington changed her story several times when she spoke to investigators about what happened. Arrest warrants also show Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene the night of the shooting.

A grand jury recently returned an indictment for felony murder and several other charges against Howington.