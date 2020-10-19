Fire inside official California ballot drop box under arson investigation

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — Authorities are investigating a fire that ignited inside an official ballot drop box outside a library Sunday night.

Crews responded to the fire at the Baldwin Park Library around 8 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Police said the fire was inside a secured ballot box and arson investigators are handling the probe.

Officials have not announced any arrest, and they did not say how many ballots were burned, if any.

All registered voters in California should have automatically received a mail ballot that can be mailed back or returned to an official ballot drop box or polling location by Nov. 3.

The “traditional” deadline to register is Oct. 19, but those who miss it can still vote. Click here for more information.

Voters can sign up to receive a call, text or email alerts about the status of their ballots on california.ballottrax.net/voter.