KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in Farragut is heavily damaged after a fire in a burn barrel spread to the home Thursday morning, according to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire on Grisby Chapel Road at Woodchase after they received a call reporting the fire at 11:37 a.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the back of the house. The crews were able to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes and keep most of the fire damage out of the main part of the house. Bagwell explained that the fire started from a burn barrel.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home sustained heavy damage. When crews arrived on the scene, all of the occupants of the home were safely outside.

This is the second fire in Knox County sparked by a fire in a burn barrel during a burn ban. Wednesday afternoon, Rural Metro battled a two-acre wildfire started by a burn barrel fire that had spread from a field into a wooded area.