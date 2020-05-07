Fire officials: 3-year-old killed in Greene Co. camper fire, twin sibling suffers serious burns

UPDATE 10:30 A.M. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Chief Jay Wihlen with the United Volunteer Fire Department said that a set of twins was involved in Wednesday’s fatal fire on Woolsey Road in Greeneville.

According to Chief Wihlen, one twin was killed in the fire while the other suffered serious burn injuries.

According to fire officials, and as reported by authorities, the father left the scene.

Chief Wihlen reports that officials are still looking for the father.

TBI officials said Thursday the investigation into the cause of the fire still remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.

You can read our previous story below.

_______________________________________

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal camper fire that happened Wednesday.

According to a report, there was one child that died in the fire and another person was taken to the hospital.

Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told News Channel 11 Thursday that the camper fire was on Woolsey Road and that no charges are in place at this time.

When deputies arrived on scene, “the camper was fully engulfed in flames,” according to the report.

PHOTO: WJHL

Authorities said in that report, “Upon further investigation extension cords were found running from the single wide trailer to the camper and had been spliced together. A welder was hooked to a generator. Next to the generator in a shed near the camper. Inside the shed there was a moonshine still along with 2 55 gallon drums full of what is believed to be corn mash”

The report said a complainant stated that the father, “had fled on a 4wheeler.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.