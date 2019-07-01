Resident, 2 police officers taken to hospital after fire at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A resident and two Knoxville police officers were taken to the hospital after a fire at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The call was reported around 4:50 p.m. at Austin Homes at the intersection of W. New Street and S. Bell Street.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Capt. DJ Corcoran says police officers were the first on scene and went into the burning apartment to try to rescue a man stuck inside but were unable.

Fire crews then arrived on scene and were able to get the man out of the hospital. He was taken to the hospital for heavy smoke inhalation.

Two police officers also drove themselves to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation but are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews were still on scene as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.