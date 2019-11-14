Fire totally destroys Bean Station home

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday but were unable to save any of the structure.
Bean Station volunteer fire crews were dispatched to the area of Livingston Road for a house fire around 3 p.m. Wednesday. By the time the first fire engine arrived the structure was estimated to be 75 percent involved.
Rutledge, Thorn Hill, and North Hamblen Fire Departments were also on the scene but were unable to salvage any of the structure.
