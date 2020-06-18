Fireball Moonlight Classic 5K race going ‘virtual’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Runners of the 2020 Pilot Fireball Moonlight Classic 5-K and Little Firecracker Run will be able to go at their own pace this year.

The race has gone “virtual” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular 5K and kids mile is among the flattest courses in the city. The route along Neyland Greenway will be marked off as close to the original course as possible for runners to take on between July 1-7.

You can still sign up online.

LATEST STORIES