Fired officer Chauvin’s charge increased to 2nd-degree murder, 3 other officers will also be charged

Video shows Derek Chauvin, 44, kneeling on the neck of George Floyd who died in police custody. Chauvin, who was a 19-year veteran with Minneapolis PD, now faces charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCMH) — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree murder for George Floyd’s death.

Ellison is also reportedly charging the other three officers who were at the scene for aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to a reporter for the Star Tribune.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

All four officers were fired soon after a bystander’s video taken outside a south Minneapolis grocery store Monday night showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving.

