KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Twenty years ago on September 15, 2002, crews responded to a devastating train derailment in Farragut and Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief Jerome Rood is going through some memories.

He said, “When you find something of that magnitude, in this business those are deemed to be a ‘high risk, low frequency.'”

While reminiscing about the 2002 Norfolk Southern train derailment in Farragut, Rood recalled a lot of the first responders at the time had not ever seen a train derailment of that magnitude. Rural Metro firefighters arrived at the derailment scene within a few minutes of the emergency call.

“There were a number of cars piled up with a plume of a gas that was coming out of one of the cars,” Rood said.

And it was a race against time to figure out where the leak was coming from.

“Ultimately, we couldn’t stop the leak because the leak was so large there was no way to plug it. So, we had to let it run its course by putting some water monitors on the cars, trying to suppress the vapors,” Rood said.

He continued, “As soon as that happened, we were able to let folks go back home from the evacuation but in the meantime, you had a number of folks who had evacuated, who were staying with family or in hotels and so, obviously, they wanted to get back home and that was our goal to get them back home as soon as we possibly could.”

The gas was later identified as Oleum or fuming sulfuric acid which meant people had to stay away from the derailment area for about three days.

Crews from as far as Oklahoma were in Farragut working the derailment.

Rood said, “The response to these types of events is pretty similar as far as the amount of people needed. The equipment is what’s really changed. The detection, all the types of equipment that let us know what the problem is, how much of it is in the air, those kinds of things have gotten much, much better over the last 20 years.”

The derailment caused about $1.5 million in damages and nobody was seriously injured.