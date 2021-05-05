Firefighters battle blaze at Sevierville auto parts store

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters in Sevier County are responding to a structure fire at a Sevierville auto parts store.

Northbound Forks of the River Bypass was closed and the southbound direction was down to one lane as fire crews responded to a fire at the Advance Auto Parts store at 505 Parkway around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The roadway reopened around 8:20 a.m.

Forks of the River (Bypass) is back open. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) May 5, 2021

Sevierville and Pigeon Forge fire department vehicles were spotted at the scene. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.