Crews battle the flames of a structure fire in an old building that was part of what was formerly Knoxville College. (Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters battled a structure fire near Mechanicsville in what was formerly Knoxville College according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported just before 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire department said that a 911 caller alerted them of the fire, stating that it was a building on the back of the property and was quickly filling with smoke. Knoxville Fire also added that several people were reported running from the area of the fire.

Photos shared by KFD show a pillar of black smoke rising from a busted out first story window of a brick building. From another angle, flames inside the building, visible through the same window.

By 9:15 a.m., the fire department shared on Twitter that the fire was out. The fire department said that an extensive overhaul was needed because of a large amount of debris. The building had heavy fire damage according to Knoxville Fire.

KFD says that investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

