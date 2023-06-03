LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a fire at Green Acres Flea Market in Louisville.

A spokesperson with Blount County Fire Department confirmed that crews were on the scene of the fire just before 8 p.m., and according to a firefighter on the scene, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m.

From Alcoa Highway, drivers spotted heavy black smoke coming from around the side of the building. WATE’s Tala Shatara was on the scene and said vendors were coming to move their items that were in danger of catching fire.

A photo of the fire at Green Acres Flea Market. (WATE)

Blount County fIrefighters on the scene of the fire at Green Acres Flea Market. (WATE)

Deputies with Blount County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene of the fire. (WATE)

(WATE)

Authorities have not yet released where the fire started or what may have caused it.